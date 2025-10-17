SGFD: Woman arrested for setting fire to Once Upon a Child while people were inside

ST. GEORGE — A woman was arrested after she allegedly set fire to a children's clothing store while it was open and people were inside, according to the St. George Fire Department.

SGFD said Mary Johnson went to Once Upon a Child on Airline Highway Monday afternoon and pretended to shop for a few minutes. She then allegedly set fire to a clothing rack near the back and quickly left the store.

Firefighters arrived and found the clothing rack "completely engulfed in flames." SGFD said crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire before it spread throughout the store "and possibly neighboring stores."

According to investigators, Johnson told them that the male pictured with her was not connected to the arson and he ended their relationship after SGFD released a photo of both as persons of interest in the arson.

Johnson was arrested on Friday and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for aggravated arson.