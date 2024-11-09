Sex offender fled from traffic stop, officials still searching

JACKSON — Officials are searching for a wanted sex offender who fled from a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Oaton Armwood, 52, was stopped by East Feliciana deputies for driving a car with no tail lights near Colonial Drive and US Hwy 61 at around 3:30 a.m. As the deputy approached, Armwood exited the car and fled on foot southbound parallel to Hwy 61.

The vehicle’s other passengers identified Armwood to deputies who then contacted the Dixon Correctional Institute chase team.

Armwood is wanted by EFSO for traffic violations, flight from an officer and failure to register as a sex offender. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black sweatpants and a black durag.