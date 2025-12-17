EBRSO: Woman arrested after man taken to hospital with life-threatening stab wound on Rickover Street

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a woman after a man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening stab wound at a Rickover Street apartment, arrest documents said.

Officials said Wendolyn Snearl, 39, was booked for attempted second-degree murder and battery of a dating partner.

Documents said deputies were called to Rickover Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday regarding a stabbing. They found a large pool of blood and a trail leading to an apartment; officials were advised the victim had taken a personal vehicle to the hospital and the victim suffered a life-threatening stab wound to the back.

Snearl told deputies that she had gotten into a verbal altercation with the victim that turned physical, leading her to arm herself with a knife. After physical assault continued, she stabbed him, she told deputies.

Detectives said they did not observe any injuries consistent with being hit and slapped, and they also said the interior of the residence was not consistent with a physical altercation.

Snearl was previously arrested in 2017 after officials said she struck a man in the head with a hammer.