East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office investigating after body found on Tom Drive

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office is investigating a dead body that was found on Tom Drive on Sunday morning.

According to the coroner's office, the body, discovered around 11:10 a.m. in the 9100 block of Tom Drive, was identified as 30-year-old Keaira Hatton.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of her death.