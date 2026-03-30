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East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office investigating after body found on Tom Drive
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office is investigating a dead body that was found on Tom Drive on Sunday morning.
According to the coroner's office, the body, discovered around 11:10 a.m. in the 9100 block of Tom Drive, was identified as 30-year-old Keaira Hatton.
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An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of her death.
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