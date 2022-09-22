Several shootings across BR Thursday ahead of mayor's news conference addressing rash of violence

BATON ROUGE - Ahead of a press conference being held Thursday by Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Police Chief Murphy Paul to discuss violence in Baton Rouge, law enforcement is investigating four reports of gunfire in just over four hours in and around the capital city.

One person was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at an apartment complex on West McKinley Drive shortly before midnight on Wednesday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said one person had minor injuries after shots were fired around Azalea Park Avenue near Millerville Road around 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

Lastly, BRPD investigated two separate reports of shots fired only a mile apart off Winbourne Avenue. Sources say no one was taken to a hospital, but crime tape was still present, indicating an active investigation.

All of this takes place only hours before a news conference with Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Police Chief Murphy Paul is scheduled Thursday at 12:30 p.m. to discuss recent crime.

