Several roads in Tangipahoa Parish closed due to high levels of standing water

AMITE — Several roadways in Tangipahoa Parish were closed Tuesday due to standing water across the parish.

Neal Road, Graham Road, Briar Patch Cemetery Road, Mixon Road, Friendship Road and Singing Waterfall Road are all closed due to high standing water.

"Please do not drive through flood waters or cross any barricaded roadways," parish officials said.