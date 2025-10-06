Several roads in Livingston Parish are flooded after Monday morning's storms

LIVINGSTON — Several roads are closed or flooded in Livingston Parish after Monday morning's rainstorms.

On the east side of the parish, King's Point, Mallard Drive, Gull Street and Pecan Street near Mallard are all impassable due to flooding.

Lower Rome Road, Swamp Road, Chene Blanc Lane, Deer Street, Pecan Street near Dove Street and Charlie Watts behind the courthouse are all passable, but still flooded, including some roads with standing water.

The parking lots of Warsaw Marina and Boopalus are both flooded, Livingston Parish officials added.

On the west side of the parish, West Anne Drive, South Anne Drive and Christopher Drive are all passable, but are flooded with high water levels.