73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Several high school football games moved or canceled due to Francine aftermath

40 minutes 41 seconds ago Friday, September 13 2024 Sep 13, 2024 September 13, 2024 6:32 AM September 13, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Several local high school football games were rescheduled or canceled due to ongoing recovery efforts in Hurricane Francine's aftermath. 

Below is a schedule for affected games:

Playing Saturday:
Thrive Academy vs. Westminster Christian-Lafayette at Carencro
Springfield vs. St. John at Plaquemine High, 11 a.m.
West Feliciana at Belaire, 5 p.m.
Scotlandville at Plaquemine, 5 p.m.
Donaldsonville at Port Allen, 6 p.m.
Central Private at Ascension Christian, 6 p.m.
Rummel vs. U-High at University Cubs Complex, 6 p.m.
Zachary at Acadiana, 7 p.m.

Playing Sunday:
Northeast vs. Mentorship Academy at Glen Oaks, 3 p.m.

Trending News

Canceled:
St. Amant at Cecilia
Abramson vs. Collegiate Baton Rouge
Ascension Catholic at Loreauville
St. Charles Catholic at Lutcher
Brusly at Broadmoor

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days