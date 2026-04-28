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Several community leaders recognized by Gov. Jeff Landry for World Wish Month
BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry recognized several community leaders during a special meeting at the Old Governor's Mansion on Monday in honor of World Wish Month.
World Wish Month highlights the Make-A-Wish Foundation's dedication to changing the lives of families across the state.
The organization works to make the dreams of children with illnesses come true.
The ceremony also honored partner Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints, for her support in their initiatives.
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