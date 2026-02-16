Several city council members in Zachary surprised by water bill fee

ZACHARY — Residents in Zachary were surprised to receive a new $2 charge for technology on their water bills for January, according to a report by The Advocate.

Zachary Councilwoman Brandy Westmoreland said the city council discussed implementing the fee several months ago, but decided that it was no longer needed.

She later learned that a previous council had already approved the fee back in 2021.

The city originally planned to use the money gained from the fee to pay for new equipment. However, after learning that there would be a 48-month delay, the council decided that the fee would not be needed.

According to the paper, Councilwoman Jennifer Landry claimed that the city's former chief financial officer, Deanna Mankins, told the current council in July that the fee was approved by a past council.

Landry also claimed that council members were informed of the discovery of the ordinance from 2021 and that the city would begin implementing it.

Despite these claims, several council members said they were not aware of the fee until it showed up on their bills for January.