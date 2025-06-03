Several capital area educators, school employees honored for advancing student support, healthy habits

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Department of Education on Tuesday recognized several professionals from across the state advancing student support, fitness and healthy habits, including several in the capital region.

Donella Wagner, a custodian at St. Mary Parish's Raintree Elementary, was named the 2025 Louisiana Outstanding School Support Employee of the Year. According to LDOE, Wagner plays a vital role in the support of both students and staff at her school. The award is given to outstanding support staff like clerical workers, custodians, food service workers, maintenance staff, paraprofessionals, bus drivers and aides.

Ascension Parish Schools physical therapist Sue Lyn Simpson was also named the 2025 Louisiana School Health Service Provider of the Year for her "exemplary contributions to student health and wellness."

Two capital region principals — East Feliciana STEAM Academy's Kimberly J. Glascock and South Live Oak Elementary's Amy Savage in Livingston Parish — were also named finalists for the Louisiana School Physical Activity Award.

The award recognizes schools that are implementing an outstanding physical activity program.

"An exemplary school for this award must demonstrate physical activity throughout the day, including physical education classes, physical activity before and after school, physical activity during school hours, family and community engagement activities and staff involvement," LDOE said.

All honorees were recognized at Tuesday's Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education meeting on June 3 and during a celebratory reception at the Old State Capitol.