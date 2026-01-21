On, off-ramps of I-55 at La. 38 in Kentwood closed as crews work to overlay asphalt on roadway

KENTWOOD — On Wednesday and Thursday, the on and off-ramps of I-55 at La. 38 in Kentwood will be closed as crews work to overlay asphalt on the roadway.

I-55 Exit 61 will be closed in both directions, officials said.

Crews recommended drivers take the following alternate routes:

Motorists traveling northbound to La. 38 should exit I-55 on La. 440, travel east to U.S. 51, and then travel north on U.S. 51 to re-intersect on La. 38.

Motorists traveling northbound from La. 38 should take U.S. 51 northbound to MS 584, then westbound on MS 584 to re-intersect with I-55.

Motorists traveling southbound to La. 38 should exit on MS 584, traveling east to intersect with U.S. 51, then travel south on U.S. 51 to re-intersect La. 38.

Motorists traveling southbound from La. 38 should take U.S. 51 south to La. 440, then west on La. 440 to re-intersect I-55.