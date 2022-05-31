Several area waterparks still searching for lifeguards

BATON ROUGE - Popular summer area water parks are having trouble hiring enough staff. For some, it means a delayed opening, while others are stretched thin.

Daniel Burg, manager of the BREC Liberty Lagoon says they are still looking to fill more positions.

“We can hire up to 80 lifeguards. Right now we have 40 employed and we’re looking to fill another 40 positions," Burg said.

Liberty Lagoon opened May 21. So far, they are running on a normal schedule with no changes to hours that reflect a staffing shortage.

However, questions arose from loyal Blue Bayou patrons when it did not open up on Memorial Day weekend. The 'Land of the Giants' waterpark is still working to hire more employees, prompting a delayed opening, according to their website.

Online, season tickets are not yet available, but one employee from Blue Bayou told WBRZ they "plan to open soon."