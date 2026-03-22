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Several agencies respond to Saturday night bomb threat in the French Quarter
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department investigated a bomb threat in the French Quarter on Saturday night, according to a report by WDSU.
Several agencies, including the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, the Louisiana State Police, the National Guard and the New Orleans Police Department, responded to the threat at Chartres Street and Conti Street around 8:30 p.m.
Multiple streets were blocked off near the Supreme Court Building on Royal Street as agencies investigated the threat.
People at nearby restaurants were asked to shelter in place during the investigation.
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NOPD officials said the area has since been cleared.
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