94°
Latest Weather Blog
Seven people displaced after overnight fire on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - Fire officials say multiple people have been displaced after an overnight fire in Baton Rouge.
The blaze was reported around 2:47 a.m. Thursday at a vacant home in the 2300 block of Convention Street. At the scene, firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames.
Officials say the house was boarded up. Due to the fire, the structure is considered a total loss.
A nearby duplex also received $40,000 in damages. Seven people were living at the duplex and were displaced due to the fire.
The fire has been ruled as arson.
Anyone with information on the overnight fire can call Baton Rouge Fire Department Investigators at 225-354-1419.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Seven people displaced after overnight fire on Convention Street
-
BRPD to announce details on federal grant aimed at fighting crime
-
Area students heading back for first day of school
-
Special gift: EBR deputy helps little girl celebrate 3rd birthday
-
Alcohol theft syndicates cashing in on stolen liquor, disguising illegal food stamp...