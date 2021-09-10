Seven cases of the West Nile virus found in humans in Louisiana

There have been seven cases of the West Nile virus reported in humans in the week that ended on Friday, September 4th, according to Louisiana health officials.

The cases were in the following parishes: Beauregard, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Orleans, Ouachita, and St. Tammany parishes.

The West Nile virus is most commonly spread after being bitten by an infected mosquitos. Officials say the number of human West Nile cases so far this year is similar to the past two years, they are noticing more positive mosquito pools in July and August than in recent years.

You can see the West Nile surveillance updates on LDH’s website here.

State officials offer the following advice, especially following Hurricane Ida, to protect yourself and your home:

Protecting yourself





If you will be outside, you should wear a mosquito repellent containing DEET or Picaridin. The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that repellents should contain no more than 30% DEET when used on children. Children younger than 2 months should not wear insect repellant. LDH recommends that you always follow the recommendations appearing on the product label when using repellent.

Apply repellent on exposed skin and clothing. Do not apply under your clothes or on broken skin.

To apply repellent to your face, spray on your hands and then rub on your face.

Adults should always apply repellent to children.

Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants when outdoors for long periods.

Avoid perfumes and colognes when outdoors for extended periods.

Make sure that your house has tight-fitting windows and doors, and that all screens are free of holes.

Protecting your home