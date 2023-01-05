Services to take place this weekend for beloved Live Oak coach, mentor

DENHAM SPRINGS - The community will honor the life of a longtime coach and educator this weekend with services for Freddie Mack London set for Saturday.

London passed away Dec. 28 at the age of 70.

He spent much of his life mentoring children as a football and basketball coach at Live Oak Middle School, where he also spent time as assistant principal.

London was honored in 2019 with a banquet celebrating his contributions to the community. That same year, he was awarded the first Live Oak Lifetime Achievement Award by the Livingston Parish Public Schools system.

Visitation preceding burial is scheduled for Friday between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Live Oak Church, located on LA-16 in Denham Springs.



MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home is managing arrangements.