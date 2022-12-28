'Serial robber' arrested after string of heists at Baton Rouge businesses

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of five armed robberies throughout the capital area.

The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Kevin Johnson, 55, was arrested Monday. Johnson is accused of committing multiple armed robberies that began on Nov. 20.

Johnson is accused of having robbed Dollar General on Florida Boulevard, Podnuh's BBQ on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, Smoothie King on Florida Boulevard, Kangaroo Express on Millerville Road, and Baskin Robbins on Florida Boulevard.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for five counts of armed robbery.

"The crime cameras in the Sherwood Forest area were extremely instrumental in providing a lead to identify the armed robbery suspect, his vehicle, and most importantly, to prevent another robbery from occurring," according to BRPD.

"Moreover, the aforementioned Crime Prevention District’s License Plate Readers were a valuable asset in helping Detectives collect evidence that placed the suspect in the area of each robbery."

Police said Johnson took about $2,200 total during the robberies.