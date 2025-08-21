83°
Latest Weather Blog
Seniors gather for Senior Citizen Roundup in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN - Senior citizens, caregivers and family members gathered at the Senior Citizens Roundup in Port Allen on Thursday.
Trending News
The country-themed party at the community center was held for seniors from across West Baton Rouge Parish. They played bingo, had snowballs, door prizes and even a fashion show.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shreveport native, influential Focus on the Family founder James Dobson dies at...
-
US applications for jobless benefits rise last week, but layoffs remain historically...
-
Louisiana legislators may be holding a special redistricting session in October
-
Seniors gather for Senior Citizen Roundup in Port Allen
-
Sheriff: Seven students wanted after series of fights on Livonia High's campus