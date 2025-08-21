83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Seniors gather for Senior Citizen Roundup in Port Allen

Thursday, August 21 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN - Senior citizens, caregivers and family members gathered at the Senior Citizens Roundup in Port Allen on Thursday. 

The country-themed party at the community center was held for seniors from across West Baton Rouge Parish. They played bingo, had snowballs, door prizes and even a fashion show. 

