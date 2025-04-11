Latest Weather Blog
Senator Bill Cassidy requests FEMA reverse cuts to flood prevention program
BATON ROUGE - U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy delivered a speech on the United States Senate floor Friday calling for a FEMA program that invests in flood migration and prevention to continue.
Cassidy said the BRIC, or Building Resilient Infrastructure and Community, grant program needed to be continued as it "protects families and saves taxpayer dollars in the long run." It was announced the program housed at FEMA would end last Friday.
“FEMA must reconsider cutting the BRIC program and canceling BRIC applications. This program is a life-saver and a cost-saver that President Trump supported during his first term,” Cassidy said. "I want to put Americans first. That includes investing in infrastructure to protect families from the risk of flooding."
