35°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Senate passes government funding bill, heads to House this week

3 hours 20 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, November 10 2025 Nov 10, 2025 November 10, 2025 8:33 PM November 10, 2025 in News
Source: ABC News
By: ABC News

The Senate on Monday passed a measure that will fund the government through Jan. 30 and fund some agencies like the Department of Agriculture and Veterans Affairs for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The bill narrowly passed by a 60-40 vote. It needed three-fifths of the Senate to pass.

Trending News

The bill now goes to the House, where Speaker Mike Johnson said Monday a vote could come as early as Wednesday. If it passes there, it would go to President Donald Trump for his signature and end the government shutdown, now in its 41st day.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days