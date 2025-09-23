76°
Sen. Cassidy calls for Trump to release data backing up claims that Tylenol is linked to autism

2 hours 43 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, September 23 2025 Sep 23, 2025 September 23, 2025 5:47 AM September 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — Sen. Bill Cassidy has called for the Department of Health and Human Services to release data backing up President Donald Trump's claims that the use of acetaminophen-based painkillers like Tylenol during pregnancy can lead to autism. 

Cassidy, a medical doctor, applauded Trump's "desire to address this issue and to support HHS," but said that "preponderance of evidence shows that this is not the case."

"The concern is that women will be left with no options to manage pain in pregnancy. We must be compassionate to this problem," Cassidy added in a social media post. 

On Monday, Trump and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that they were making a recommendation to physicians to stop recommending Tylenol, whose active ingredient is acetaminophen, to pregnant women. Trump did not provide new evidence backing up his claims. 

He added that the Food and Drug Administration would begin notifying doctors that the use of acetaminophen “can be associated” with an increased risk of autism, as well as repeating claims that the increased rate of childhood autism can be linked to vaccines, claims that themselves have been opposed by doctors. 

Trending News

Trump also said that parents should not give their children Tylenol after they're born. 

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists disavowed Trump's claims, saying that the drug is "a safe, trusted option for pain relief during pregnancy." 

"Despite recent unfounded claims, there’s no clear evidence linking prudent use to issues with fetal development. ACOG's guidance remains the same. When pain relief is needed during pregnancy, acetaminophen should be used in moderation and after consulting your doctor," the ACOG said.

When confronted with the ACOG's statement, Trump said that the group is funded by "lots of different groups."

"You know what? Maybe they're right," Trump said. "But I don't think they are because I don't think the facts bear it out at all. They're fighting for something, in my opinion, they shouldn't be fighting for."

