97°
Latest Weather Blog
Sen. Bill Cassidy speaks to U.S. Senate about flood insurance reform, making insurance affordable
WASHINGTON - Sen. Bill Cassidy spoke on the U.S. Senate floor Tuesday afternoon regarding hurricanes and the reauthorization of a flood program he says will help families be able to afford flood insurance more easily.
Cassidy's speech highlighted the "current national flood threat" and call for "long-term reform" to national flood relief. He criticized FEMA's "Risk Rating 2.0", the National Flood Insurance Program's rating system, as too costly to low- and middle-income families.
In February, Cassidy introduced the Flood Insurance Affordability Tax Credit Act to give families in the NFIP a 33% refundable tax credit to combat rising flood insurance premiums.
Cassidy also wants to extend the NFIP through Dec. 31, 2026.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 the Classroom: Students in Iberville Parish learning with AI
-
Two people injured in early morning shooting in Baton Rouge
-
Coroner identifies pedestrian struck, killed by garbage truck on Airline Highway early...
-
Deputies arrest two men, teenager accused of early morning vehicle break-ins at...
-
State Trooper arrested on domestic violence charge, allegedly battered woman while drunk