Sen. Bill Cassidy speaks to U.S. Senate about flood insurance reform, making insurance affordable

WASHINGTON - Sen. Bill Cassidy spoke on the U.S. Senate floor Tuesday afternoon regarding hurricanes and the reauthorization of a flood program he says will help families be able to afford flood insurance more easily.

Cassidy's speech highlighted the "current national flood threat" and call for "long-term reform" to national flood relief. He criticized FEMA's "Risk Rating 2.0", the National Flood Insurance Program's rating system, as too costly to low- and middle-income families.

In February, Cassidy introduced the Flood Insurance Affordability Tax Credit Act to give families in the NFIP a 33% refundable tax credit to combat rising flood insurance premiums.

Cassidy also wants to extend the NFIP through Dec. 31, 2026.