Semi slides off I-12, crushing car in Thanksgiving morning crash

HAMMOND – An 18-wheeler slid off the interstate, crashing and crushing a car in the process early Thanksgiving morning.

The crash happened at the I-55/I-12 interchange just after sunrise Thursday.

One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after being trapped in the smashed car, the Hammond Fire Department said.

Pictures of the crash show what appears to be the 18-wheeler headed west on I-12 toward Baton Rouge at the I-55 exit in Hammond when it slammed into a small vehicle and continued down the embankment of the I-12 overpass and crashing into the guardrail along I-55 below.

The truck came to a stop across I-55 northbound lanes after hitting the guardrail.

I-55 North was closed in the area from about 6 a.m. Thursday after the crash happened until about eight.

The fire department said a person in the passenger car had to be “extricated” - cut from the mangled mess by specialized equipment like the Jaws of Life – and was taken to the hospital.

Specific information about how the crash happened, who was at fault and if any tickets were issued was not available.

The interchange is notorious for wrecks.

****************

