Select Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies set to offer COVID-19 vaccine

BATON ROUGE - Pharmacies across the country are preparing to receive direct shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine from the federal government.

Among them are Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies across the state. Each of them will begin administering vaccines on Feb. 12, 2021.

Through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, people who qualify under the current phase of vaccine eligibility in Louisiana will be able get the shot at select locations. One of the goals of the program is to expand access to care for those in underserved communities.

"We've seen a very large demand, especially in our rural communities where access to healthcare is a little bit further away. We've been able to really help get them prioritized if they're eligible in their tier and get them vaccinated," Walmart Regional Health and Wellness Director Bethany Evans said.

Vaccine supply is limited, with only 200 doses available at each location. But as time goes on that number is expected to increase.

"We expect our vaccine allocation to continue to ramp up over the next month and a half. We know that those doses will begin to increase each and every month as we get them," Evans said.

Appointments are currently available seven days a week, but Walmart officials said the exact timing will vary based on vaccine availability.

Evans said you do not have to be a member of Sam's Club to sign up for an appointment. Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment on the Walmart and Sam's Club websites.