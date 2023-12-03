72°
See which teams play in the College Football Playoff after new CFP rankings
BATON ROUGE - The College Football Playoff Committee have announced the four teams competing for the National Championship in the last four-team playoff. See who made it and the full rankings here:
1. Michigan
2. Washington
3. Texas
4. Alabama
5. Florida State
6. Georgia
7. Ohio State
8. Oregon
9. Missouri
10. Penn State
11. Ole Miss
12. Oklahoma
13. LSU
14. Arizona
15. Louisville
16. Notre Dame
17. Iowa
18. NC State
19. Oregon State
20. Oklahoma State
21. Tennessee
22. Clemson
23. Liberty
24. SMU
25. Kansas State
