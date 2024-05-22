See which area schools are offering free summer meal programs for kids under 18

BATON ROUGE - Multiple school systems will be offering free meal boxes for children under 18 over the summer.

The following school systems have announced their free meal plans:

East Baton Rouge Parish Schools:

The 2024 EBRPSS Summer Meals Program will provide free breakfast and lunch to children 18-years-old and younger from May 28 to August 2. The City-Parish and OneRouge CAFÉ are working with parish schools to facilitate the program. An interactive map showing numerous feeding sites across the community is available here.

Meals will be provided on-site Monday through Thursday, excluding June 17 and July 4.

IDEA Schools:

IDEA Public Schools' Child Nutrition Program will be serving free meals during the summer to any child in the community aged 18 years and younger beginning Tuesday, May 28 through Friday, July 26 at IDEA Bridge or IDEA Innovation, whether they are an IDEA student or not.

Point Coupee Parish Schools:

The school system will offer free meals to all children, 18 and under, this summer. The meal programs will begin in June and end the last week of July. Students registered with 21st Century programs will receive meals onsite at their schools in June and can sign up for grab and go meals in July.

Children who are not participating in 21st Century programs this summer or an open site feeding program at participating schools, may participate in grab and go meal service. Grab and go meal service will run on Mondays throughout the summer and consist of 7 breakfasts and lunches.

More info can be found at www.pcpsb.net.



West Baton Rouge Parish Schools:

Meal distribution for the system's free summer meal program begins May 31. Meal boxes will be available for children under 18 from 9 to 11 a.m.

The boxes will contain seven breakfasts, seven lunches, and one gallon of milk each distribution day. Distribution will be first-come, first-served.

Pre-registration is encouraged to help the system gauge the number of boxes needed, but is not required.