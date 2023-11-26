70°
See where LSU ranks in final AP Poll of the regular season

52 minutes 22 seconds ago Sunday, November 26 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASSOCIATED PRESS - LSU jumped up to No. 13 in the AP Poll after their 42-30 win over Texas A&M.

See the full rankings here:

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (12-0)

3. Washington (12-0)

4. Florida State (12-0)

5. Oregon (11-1)

6. Ohio State (11-1)

7. Texas (11-1)

8. Alabama (11-1)

9. Missouri (10-2)

10. Penn State (10-2)

11. Ole Miss (10-2)

12. Oklahoma (10-2)

13. LSU (9-3)

14. Arizona (9-3)

15. Louisville (10-2)

16. Notre Dame (9-3)

17. Tulane (11-1)

18. Iowa (10-2)

19. Oklahoma State (9-3)

20. Liberty (12-0)

T21. North Carolina State (9-3)

T21. Oregon State (8-4)

23. Toledo (11-1)

24. James Madison (11-1)

25. SMU (10-2)

