See where LSU ranks in final AP Poll of the regular season
ASSOCIATED PRESS - LSU jumped up to No. 13 in the AP Poll after their 42-30 win over Texas A&M.
See the full rankings here:
1. Georgia (12-0)
2. Michigan (12-0)
3. Washington (12-0)
4. Florida State (12-0)
5. Oregon (11-1)
6. Ohio State (11-1)
7. Texas (11-1)
8. Alabama (11-1)
9. Missouri (10-2)
10. Penn State (10-2)
11. Ole Miss (10-2)
12. Oklahoma (10-2)
13. LSU (9-3)
14. Arizona (9-3)
15. Louisville (10-2)
16. Notre Dame (9-3)
17. Tulane (11-1)
18. Iowa (10-2)
19. Oklahoma State (9-3)
20. Liberty (12-0)
T21. North Carolina State (9-3)
T21. Oregon State (8-4)
23. Toledo (11-1)
24. James Madison (11-1)
25. SMU (10-2)
