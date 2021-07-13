See plans for Edwin Edwards' funeral services

BATON ROUGE – Edwin Edwards’ family are still working to finalize arrangements for a funeral, which could draw hundreds or more.

The family said Tuesday, it had not set plans in stone, though plans called for Edwards to lie in state inside Memorial Hall at the State Capitol.

State officials made the Capitol available for a service there throughout the day Saturday. Should the family be interested, the Old State Capitol could be available for a private ceremony Sunday, The Advocate reported.

Edwin Edwards’ family hope to finalize the arrangements and make firm details public Tuesday or Wednesday.

Edwards died Monday a few weeks shy of his 94th birthday. He is Louisiana’s only four-term governor. Edwards made it into a runoff for congress after being released from prison.