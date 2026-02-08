Security at the forefront of Baton Rouge's Krewe of Orion parade

BATON ROUGE - Downtown Baton Rouge was lit up Saturday night by the Krewe of Orion parade.

Like many parades this weekend, security was at the forefront. With this parade taking place just one week after a shooting at a Mardi Gras parade in East Feliciana parish, WBRZ asked parade-goers how they felt about the security details at this year's Krewe of Orion parade.

""I've seen a lot more police prescence and everyone seems to be more at ease with it. In the last few years, they'd had some fights and stuff that kind of breaks out. (This year) I haven't really heard anything. I guess the police prescence has helped with that," Parade-Goer Jacob Ramagos said.

Parade organizers said that safety and security has long been a priority of the Krewe of Orion. That's why Baton Rouge police officers were posted throughout the route, with cop cars and security vehicles blocking off the roads.

The police department for the city of Baton Rouge has always done a great job for us. They block off the streets, they help us take care of all the kids and everything that is here," Head Marshal Russell Ruh said.

Several parade-goers told WBRZ that the shooting in Clinton was still on their mind, but that they were also confident in law enforcement.

"We did talk about that this morning, but getting here and seeing it, I'm not worried about it at all really. Way more than last year. It seems like everybodies got a smile on their face this year. It's different," parade-goer David Causey said.

This year's parade featured 27 floats and over 350 riders. The grand marshals told WBRZ that security additions for this year were minor.

"I've felt very safe down here. I've been here all day. I've talked to other people in the krewe, nobodies had any issues or anything like that. I know there's a lot of concern, but everything seems real safe to me," Parade participant Jason Ramezan said.