99°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Section of Louise Street blocked by fallen tree

4 hours 43 minutes 22 seconds ago Saturday, August 12 2023 Aug 12, 2023 August 12, 2023 1:49 PM August 12, 2023 in News
By: Tanner Fooshee

BATON ROUGE - A section of Louise Street is closed due to a fallen tree.

The street is blocked off near a railroad crossing, just past McKinley Middle.

Trending News

Plans for the tree's removal are unclear at this time.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days