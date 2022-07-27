Secretary of State urging residents to the polls with La. Voter Registration Week

BATON ROUGE - It's almost time for Louisiana residents to head to the election polls.

Election day is just a little more than a month away and officials across the country are ramping up efforts to get as many people to the polls as possible. In Louisiana, today marks the start of Voter Registration Week.

Tuesday marks National Voter Registration Day and current Secretary of State Kyle Ardion has expressed how easy it is for residents to get registered.

People can register online, at the registrar of voter's office in their parish, and at any Office of Motor Vehicle location.

To register and vote in Louisiana individuals must:

Be a U.S. citizen

- Be at least 17 years old (16 years old if registering in person at the Registrar of Voters Office or at the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles) to register and 18 years old prior to the next election to vote

- Not be under an order of imprisonment for conviction of a felony

- Not be under a judgment of full interdiction for mental incompetence or partial interdiction with suspension of voting rights

- Be a resident in the state and parish in which you seek to register and vote

- Apply at least 20 days prior to an election if registering online or 30 days prior to an election if registering in person or by mail