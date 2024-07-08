Secretary of State reveals new 'I Voted' sticker designed by Oscar-winning Pixar concept artist

BATON ROUGE — The Secretary of State's office revealed a new "I Voted" sticker designed by an Academy Award-winning concept artist.

The new sticker, designed by Shreveport native William Joyce, was unveiled at an event Monday morning at the Old Governor's Mansion by Secretary of State Nancy Landry and will be given to voters when they go to the polls later this year.

Joyce's sticker combines his experience as a concept artist for Pixar with his Louisiana culture to create a cartoonish, dapperly dressed crawfish mascot that wouldn't be out of place in one of Disney's movies or Joyce's television show "Rolie Polie Olie."

Joyce has worked on multiple animated movies as both a screenwriter and conceptual artist. His art design helped shape multiple early Pixar films like "Toy Story" and "A Bug's Life" into modern classics. He also wrote the films "Robots," "Meet the Robinsons" and "Rise of the Guardians," and won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film in 2012.

Information about polling locations and voter registration can be found here.