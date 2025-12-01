Secretary of State releases educational videos on closed primary elections

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry announced the release of five educational videos about closed primary elections on Monday.

The videos, meant to inform voters of the legislatively-mandated transition to closed party primaries beginning in 2026, are part of Landry's voter education campaign ahead of the 2026 Closed Party Primary election.

"This educational campaign will ensure that all voters are empowered with the knowledge they need ahead of the transition to closed party primaries," Landry said.

The change to closed party primaries applies exclusively to the offices of the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives, the Louisiana Supreme Court, the Public Service Commission and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, according to Act 1 of the 2024 First Extraordinary Session.

Voters are encouraged to view the videos here.