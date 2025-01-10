40°
Second suspect arrested in New Year's Eve killing on O'Neal Lane

3 hours 28 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, January 10 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A second suspect in a deadly New Year's Eve shooting on O'Neal Lane was arrested Friday, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Kelvin Robins, 37, was arrested in Ascension Parish as a fugitive and was booked for first degree murder, principal to second degree battery and principal to armed robbery.

BRPD arrested Glenn Walker Thursday for the killing of William Bradford, and have now booked Robins as a second suspect. BRPD says the investigation is ongoing.

