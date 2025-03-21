64°
Second Plaquemine ferry will be out of service until further notice; crews helping in Cameron Parish
PLAQUEMINE - The second Plaquemine ferry will be out of service until further notice while it helps in Cameron Parish.
The Department of Transportation of Development will be moving the ferry to help the ferry system in Cameron Parish while its vessel is being repaired.
The remaining vessel will remain in Plaquemine to carry out regular ferry duties during modified hours until further notice.
The new Plaquemine ferry hours are Monday to Friday from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. and weekends from 9:30 a.m. to 6:45 p.m..
