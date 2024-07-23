Second man arrested in June homicide in Ponchatoula

PONCHATOULA - Police have arrested a second man who was allegedly involved in a June 6 homicide.

On June 6, the Ponchatoula Police Department responded to a reported shooting on the 500 block of North 3rd Street. A man, later identified as Gregory Harvey Jr., was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police initially arrested 59-year-old Kirk Arrington for second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. Through further investigation, detectives with the PPD learned that Ricky Alexander, 42, was also involved in the altercation the led to the June shooting.

Alexander was arrested Tuesday for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of justice, and second-degree battery.