Second man arrested after neighborhood vandalized with graffiti, propaganda

Thursday, February 13 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - A second man was arrested Thursday after a neighborhood was defaced with graffiti and propaganda, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

David Hart, 45, was booked for criminal charge to property by defacing with graffiti. He also faces other charges with other agencies.

Photos provided by deputies showed stop signs covered in graffiti was well as stickers that say "White Lives Matter." Prior to Hart's arrest, Robert Hebert II was initially arrested in January after allegedly distributing plastic bags filled with deer corn and flyers reading “black crimes destroy white lives."

Hebert was booked for criminal damage to property. 

