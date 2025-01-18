Man arrested for damaging signs by throwing bags with kernels, crime statistics 'aimed at certain groups'

WALKER - A man was arrested after bags filled with corn kernels, crime statistics and "specific content aimed at certain groups of people" were distributed to dozens of driveways, resulting in signs being damaged Friday night.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Robert Hebert II, 42, is facing a criminal damage to property charge. Deputies say dozens of zip lock bags with flyers were thrown in the Corbin Avenue area of Walker.

"We are still learning more details as this investigation continues," Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard said. "We have also been in contact with other communities who have experienced this same type of activity.”

Anyone who received any of these flyers and have video is urged to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or submit a tip via the LPSO APP.