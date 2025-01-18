Latest Weather Blog
Man arrested for damaging signs by throwing bags with kernels, crime statistics 'aimed at certain groups'
WALKER - A man was arrested after bags filled with corn kernels, crime statistics and "specific content aimed at certain groups of people" were distributed to dozens of driveways, resulting in signs being damaged Friday night.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Robert Hebert II, 42, is facing a criminal damage to property charge. Deputies say dozens of zip lock bags with flyers were thrown in the Corbin Avenue area of Walker.
"We are still learning more details as this investigation continues," Livingston Sheriff Jason Ard said. "We have also been in contact with other communities who have experienced this same type of activity.”
Trending News
Anyone who received any of these flyers and have video is urged to contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or submit a tip via the LPSO APP.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU track gets season going at Purple Tiger meet
-
Louisiana Marathon preparations in full swing ahead of this weekend's run
-
Louisiana Marathon preparations in full swing ahead of this weekend's run
-
Capital One says payments, deposits could be delayed due to system issues
-
Freshman LSU QB involved in on-campus wreck early Thursday morning
Sports Video
-
Southern men's basketball beats Grambling in thriller
-
Southern women's basketball holds on late to beat Grambling 59-53
-
Catholic basketball handles Dunham to improve to 23-1
-
52nd Annual Louisiana Classic wrestling tournament underway
-
No. 2 LSU gymnastics clinches win over No. 7 Florida thanks to...