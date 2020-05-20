Second lawsuit filed against EBR Clerk of Court; employees claim they were fired for reporting sexual harassment

BATON ROUGE- A former East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court employee alleges in a lawsuit she was sexually harassed by Clerk of Court Chief Deputy Greg Brown and that she was retaliated against then fired after the harassment was reported. It's the second lawsuit filed this year alleging very similar complaints.



The most recent lawsuit filed on May 13 by Damita Lewis alleges she "was subjected to unwelcome sexual harassment beginning in 2012, which included Brown making repeated sexual advances against Petitioner, including requiring her to meet with him in his office alone, discussing his sexual history, sexual preferences and sexual relationships, propositioning her to have sex and/or a sexual relationship with him, showing petitioner his "erection" and genitalia, commenting on petitioner's body and sex in a threatening harassing ad sexually charged manner."



The lawsuit states despite complaints that were filed in April of 2019 to Lewis' direct supervisor, nothing was done about the harassment, and retaliation took place shortly after the complaints were lodged. It's the second lawsuit making similar claims filed this year.



In January, Barbara Bracken, another former employee, filed a lawsuit against Welborn alleging she was also sexually harassed by Brown. Bracken alleges Brown also propositioned her to have sex, but "Bracken opposed all of Brown's sexual advances and harassment."



In both lawsuits, Bracken and Lewis allege they were retaliated against and ultimately terminated for reporting the activity.



"Anti-retaliation protections are vitally important because they insure that those who stand up are protected by federal law," Attorney Jill Craft said.

In response to the litigation, the Clerk of Court issued a lengthy statement disputing both of the women's claims. Attorney Renee Culotta out of New Orleans said the Clerk of Court did nothing wrong and will vigorously defend the allegations.



