Second former St. Mary school board member arrested after over $200,000 in funds missing

CENTERVILLE - A second former St. Mary Parish School Board member was arrested for malfeasance in office, false accounting and theft of over $25,000 after $205,000 was found missing from the Patterson High School bank account.

Lisa Ann Crochet Powell, 65, was arrested after detectives discovered a discrepancy of over the span of four years in the school accounting books while she was the bookkeeper.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, on Aug. 14, 2024, detectives were made aware of a complaint of a significant discrepancy in the school's financial records at Patterson High School. The discrepancy spanned from 2020 to 2024, and detectives found that Powell was solely responsible for handling receipts for funds and depositing funds in the school account.

Another school board employee, Dinah Dru Richard, was arrested Saturday after allegedly using a school board credit card for personal use.

Bail has not been set at this time.