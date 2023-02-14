Second arrest made in 'random' shooting of LSU med student in Nashville

Desmond Tyler (left) and Michael Green (right)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A second man has been arrested for his alleged role in a disturbing attack on an LSU Health student who was jumped while walking through a Tennessee neighborhood.

The shooting, which happened Jan. 30 in a Nashville subdivision, was captured on a nearby surveillance camera and showed two men chasing after the unidentified 26-year-old. Police said the pair of attackers "randomly" went after the victim after they drove past her, but they gave up when she fought back and shot at her as they ran back to their car.

Police released the unsettling video hoping it would help identify the would-be kidnappers.

The first suspect, 19-year-old Michael Green, was arrested just over a week ago. Over the past weekend, police said 22-year-old Desmond Tyler was also booked.

Investigators believe Green also carried out a carjacking just a week before the shooting. At the time of both crimes, he was out on bond in a 2022 kidnapping case in which he allegedly robbed and tied up a man before throwing him in the trunk of a car.

Both Green and Tyler are booked on charges including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and attempted criminal homicide in the Jan. 30 shooting. Tyler is held on a $915,000 bond, while Green is jailed on a $1.32 million bond.

Family members have said that the shooting victim is recovering in a hospital, and LSU Health New Orleans says it's working with the woman to ensure she can graduate as planned this year.