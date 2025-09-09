Latest Weather Blog
SEC releases 2026 baseball schedule
BIRMINGHAM - The SEC announced the conference baseball schedules for the upcoming 2026 season on Tuesday and LSU will start league play on the road against Vanderbilt.
The Tigers 2026 first four weeks of non-conference play will start in Alex Box Stadium with an opening series against Milwaukee on February 13-15. The Tigers will wrap the non-conference weekend series slate with a three game set against Sacramento State on March 6-8.
The first of ten SEC weekend series will start March 13-15 with that road series at Vanderbilt, and the regular season concludes May 14-16 with a home series against the Florida gators.
Our 2026 Schedule Is Here ???#ThePowerhouse pic.twitter.com/L4w5FsKF2O— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) September 9, 2025
The SEC Tournament scheduled for May 19-24 at the Hoover Met.
SEC teams will again play a three-game series against two permanent opponents and eight rotating opponents for a total of 30 conference games.
Trending News
2026 SEC Baseball Schedule
March 13-15
Alabama at Kentucky
Mississippi State at Arkansas
Auburn at Missouri
South Carolina at Florida
Tennessee at Georgia
LSU at Vanderbilt
Ole Miss at Texas
Texas A&M at Oklahoma
March 20-22
Florida at Alabama
Arkansas at South Carolina
Texas at Auburn
Georgia at Texas A&M
Kentucky at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at LSU
Vanderbilt at Mississippi State
Missouri at Tennessee
March 27-29
Auburn at Alabama
Florida at Arkansas
South Carolina at Georgia
Kentucky at LSU
Mississippi State at Ole Miss
Texas A&M at Missouri
Oklahoma at Texas
Tennessee at Vanderbilt
April 2-5 (Thursday-Saturday series indicated with *)
Alabama at Oklahoma*
Arkansas at Auburn*
Ole Miss at Florida*
Georgia at Mississippi State*
Texas at South Carolina*
Vanderbilt at Texas A&M*
Missouri at Kentucky
LSU at Tennessee
April 10-12
Arkansas at Alabama
Kentucky at Auburn
Florida at Georgia
LSU at Ole Miss
Tennessee at Mississippi State
South Carolina at Missouri
Oklahoma at Vanderbilt
Texas at Texas A&M
April 17-19
Alabama at Texas
Georgia at Arkansas
Auburn at Florida
Vanderbilt at Kentucky
Texas A&M at LSU
Ole Miss at Tennessee
Mississippi State at South Carolina
Missouri at Oklahoma
April 24-26
Alabama at Tennessee
Arkansas at Missouri
Oklahoma at Auburn
Texas A&M at Florida
Georgia at Ole Miss
Kentucky at South Carolina
LSU at Mississippi State
Texas at Vanderbilt
May 1-3
Vanderbilt at Alabama
Ole Miss at Arkansas
Auburn at Texas A&M
Florida at Oklahoma
Missouri at Georgia
Tennessee at Kentucky
South Carolina at LSU
Mississippi State at Texas
May 8-10
Alabama at South Carolina
Oklahoma at Arkansas
Auburn at Mississippi State
Kentucky at Florida
LSU at Georgia
Texas A&M at Ole Miss
Vanderbilt at Missouri
Texas at Tennessee
May 14-16 (Thursday-Saturday)
Ole Miss at Alabama
Arkansas at Kentucky
Georgia at Auburn
Florida at LSU
Mississippi State at Texas A&M
Missouri at Texas
Tennessee at Oklahoma
South Carolina at Vanderbilt
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman arrested for hit-and-run against coworker
-
Tigers team up to help high school students at unveiling of Broadmoor's...
-
Submit your pick for Fans' Choice high school football player of the...
-
WATCH: Speaker Mike Johnson responds to Trump's plans for National Guard in...
-
2une In Previews: Sharpe Family Singers bringing Broadway hits, contemporary pop to...