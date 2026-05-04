79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

REPORT: 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament will feature experimental ABS Challenges

54 minutes 24 seconds ago Monday, May 04 2026 May 4, 2026 May 04, 2026 4:28 PM May 04, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

HOOVER, Ala - The 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament will feature Automated Ball-Strike challenges for the first time.

The experimental system was approved on Monday by the NCAA Baseball Rules Committee, according to a report from Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.

Each team will receive three ABS challenges per game, with successful challenges retained.

Only the pitcher, catcher and hitter can request a challenge, and they will have roughly two to three seconds to do so after the umpire makes a ball or strike call.

If a game goes to extra innings, teams without any remaining challenges will be awarded one additional challenge.

Trending News

Major League Baseball recently implemented a similar ABS system this season, and now college baseball will test the concept at the SEC Tournament, scheduled for May 19–24.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days