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REPORT: 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament will feature experimental ABS Challenges
HOOVER, Ala - The 2026 SEC Baseball Tournament will feature Automated Ball-Strike challenges for the first time.
The experimental system was approved on Monday by the NCAA Baseball Rules Committee, according to a report from Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.
SCOOP: The @NCAA Baseball Rules Committee has approved the @SEC's proposal to use experimental ABS (Automated Ball-Strike) Challenges in the upcoming conference tournament, I'm told. Coaches will have (3) specific ABS challenges per game in Hoover. pic.twitter.com/S8NQXXCVJy— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) May 4, 2026
Each team will receive three ABS challenges per game, with successful challenges retained.
Only the pitcher, catcher and hitter can request a challenge, and they will have roughly two to three seconds to do so after the umpire makes a ball or strike call.
If a game goes to extra innings, teams without any remaining challenges will be awarded one additional challenge.
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Major League Baseball recently implemented a similar ABS system this season, and now college baseball will test the concept at the SEC Tournament, scheduled for May 19–24.
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