SEC Awards roll in for LSU baseball team

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tiger baseball team placed seven players on the 2025 All-SEC's team however star freshman Derek Curiel missed out on SEC Freshman of the year in a vote of the league’s 16 head coaches.

Tiger ace pitchers Kade Anderson and Anthony Eyanson were stand-outs with Friday night starter Anderson making the First-Team All-SEC and Eyanson following on the second-team.

Joining Anderson on the first team was right-handed relief pitcher Zac Cowan; first baseman Jared Jones, second baseball Daniel Dickinson and outfielder Derek Curiel received Second-Team All-SEC recognition; and Curiel and right-handed pitcher Casan Evans were awarded Freshman All-SEC honors.

LSU’s six combined first and second-team All-SEC selections are the most among the conference schools.

The Tigers will start SEC Tournament play on Friday from Hoover, Alabama.

2025 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas

Pitcher of the Year: Liam Doyle, Tennessee

Freshman of the Year: Dylan Volantis, Texas

Newcomer of the Year: Ace Reese, Mississippi State

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Ryan Prager, Texas A&M

Coach of the Year: Jim Schlossnagle, Texas

2025 All-SEC Baseball Team

First Team

C: Rylan Galvan, Texas

C: Luke Heyman, Florida

1B: Andrew Fischer, Tennessee

2B: Gavin Kilen, Tennessee

3B: Ace Reese, Mississippi State

3B: Slate Alford, Georgia

SS: Wehiwa Aloy, Arkansas

OF: Ike Irish, Auburn

OF: Charles Davalan, Arkansas

OF: Kade Snell, Alabama

DH/Util: Kuhio Aloy, Arkansas

SP: Liam Doyle, Tennessee

SP: Kade Anderson, LSU

SP: Kyson Witherspoon, Oklahoma

SP: Zach Root, Arkansas

RP: Dylan Volantis, Texas

RP: Zac Cowan, LSU

RP: Carson Ozmer, Alabama

Second Team

C: Easton Carmichael, Oklahoma

1B: Jared Jones, LSU

1B: Cam Kozeal, Arkansas

2B: Chris Rembert, Auburn

2B: Daniel Dickinson, LSU

3B: Luke Hill, Ole Miss

SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama

OF: Hunter Ensley, Tennessee

OF: Derek Curiel, LSU

OF: Robbie Burnett, Georgia*

OF: Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M*

DH/Util: Ryland Zaborowski, Georgia

SP: Samuel Dutton, Auburn

SP: Anthony Eyanson, LSU

SP: Brian Curley, Georgia

SP: Riley Quick, Alabama

RP: Jake Clemente, Florida

RP: Mason Morris, Ole Miss

RP: Sawyer Hawks, Vanderbilt

*Ties

2025 Freshman All-SEC Baseball Team

Tyler Bell, Kentucky

Kyle Branch, Oklahoma

Derek Curiel, LSU

Casan Evans, LSU

Hayden Federico, Ole Miss

Chase Fralick, Auburn

Brodie Johnston, Vanderbilt

Aidan King, Florida

Brendan Lawson, Florida

Chris Rembert, Auburn

Bub Terrell, Auburn

Dylan Volantis, Texas

2025 SEC Baseball All-Defensive Team

C: Rylan Galvan, Texas

1B: Kimble Schuessler, Texas

2B: Ethan Mendoza, Texas

3B: Bobby Boser, Florida*

3B: Eric Guevara, Auburn*

3B: Brodie Johnston, Vanderbilt*

SS: Justin Lebron, Alabama

OF: RJ Austin, Vanderbilt

OF: Hunter Ensley, Tennessee

OF: Will Gasparino, Texas

P: Kade Anderson, LSU