Seattle Seahawks hire Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak
SEATTLE - New Orleans Saints offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will coach for a different franchise in 2025.
After spending just one season with the Saints, Kubiak was hired to be the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
We've named Klint Kubiak as our offensive coordinator.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) January 27, 2025
Read more » https://t.co/jNPrp9igcA pic.twitter.com/ki0jzEISEF
New Orleans is still in the process of hiring a head coach for 2025, and as a result, Kubiak was not guaranteed to keep his job with the Saints next season.
Kubiak's offense this past season averaged 320.1 yards per game, which was 21st in the NFL. The Saints offense had a great start to the 2024 season, but injuries to key offensive positions derailed production.
