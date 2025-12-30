Latest Weather Blog
West Baton Rouge deputies arrest man accused of driving with stolen trailer, illegally switching plates
PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies arrested a man accused of driving along La. 1 with a stolen trailer attached to a vehicle.
Deputies arrested 33-year-old Brandon Charpentier of DeQuincy after he was pulled over on Monday near Lafiton Lane. The trailer Charpentier was allegedly pulling matched the description of one that had been previously reported stolen.
After he was pulled over, it was learned that the trailer's license plate was registered to a GMC truck and not to the trailer itself.
It was later learned that while the trailer was not the one originally sought, it had been reported stolen out of Hattiesburg, Mississippi.
Charpentier was then arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on charges of illegal possession of stolen things and switching a license plate.
