Seattle Mariners draft LSU outfielder Jake Brown in second round of MLB Draft

BATON ROUGE - The second LSU Tiger taken in the 2026 MLB Draft ended up being Tigers outfielder Jake Brown. The Seattle Mariners took Brown in the second round with the No. 65 pick in the draft.

The Sulphur native turned in three solid seasons at LSU and was a big part of the 2025 LSU national championship team. Before getting injured during the 2026 season, Brown led the Tigers in home runs and had already doubled his home run total from the 2025 season with 16 on the year. Brown had already set a career high in RBIs during the 2026 season as well.

Brown is now set to join the same organization as his former teammate Kade Anderson, whom the Mariners took in the first round of the MLB Draft in 2025.