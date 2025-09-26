Season ticket holders unhappy over Tiger Stadium improvements, obstructed view

BATON ROUGE - Prior to the 2024 LSU Football season, some upgrades were made to enhance the fan experience in Tiger Stadium. Some LSU season ticket holders said the upgrades have ruined their experience.

The fans have been sitting in the same seats for decades. John Mire and Jerry LeBlanc have known one another for a long time. Mire has been sitting in the same seat in Tiger Stadium for 23 years, while LeBlanc has been sitting in the seat next to him for 30 years.

"We used to brag that we had the best seats in Tiger Stadium; now we have the worst seats in Tiger Stadium, no doubt about it," said Mire.

They sit in section 406, in row 36, the last row of the section. They are shielded from the elements and don't have to deal with anyone walking or sitting behind them. Ever since the stadium received extensive LED upgrades as part of a major renovation prior to the 2024 season, they have had an obstructed view.

"Our view's obstructed because they put signs along the lower bowl of the South End Zone," said Mire.

Their view has been changed drastically by the ribbon boards installed along the east, west, and south sides of the stadium. The signs hang down several inches below the overhang.

"I'm disgruntled because of it, because you can't see what you used to be able to see," said LeBlanc.

They can't see the scoreboard, the flight of the ball, or the top of the goalposts. When the stadium is standing, Mire said they lose the entire north end zone. With their new view, they have not benefited at all from the stadium improvements.

"We can't see outside of the little cubby we're in," said Mire.

Other upgrades included an improved sound system. Mire and LeBlanc said the sound is muffled in their section and often can't hear anything said over the speakers. Last season, LSU made some concessions to accommodate their gripe, offering new seats and parking passes.

They want the sign to move, but LSU said it would affect the view of the fans above them. Mire disagrees.

"We're not the only ones affected," said Mire.

Mire has sat around the South End Zone and said every seat in row 36 has an obstructed view by the ribbon boards. Mire said if he wants to see the full scoreboard, he has to lie down in his seat.

"They know they created a problem, but they're not willing to do anything to correct it," he said.

LSU Athletics said it was made aware of the view through emails and survey responses last season, and has admitted that the new ribbon boards obstruct the view of the north scoreboard in select areas.

LSU Athletics said anyone who reached out about the disadvantaged view last season was offered the opportunity to relocate seating during the season to lower rows with a view of the north scoreboard. Fans were also offered refunds if requested.

Mire said the seats offered to him were unsatisfactory. LeBlanc shared similar commentary and was not interested in giving up the seats he's had for three decades. One row down in row 35, the view is not obstructed.

LSU Athletics said during the renewal period for 2025, those same customers were contacted about relocating seating for the upcoming season, before other fans, if they were interested. They could also request to be placed in the relocation process based on their priority point ranking to any seating in the stadium available at their selection time.

This season, LSU said the seat view feature through its ticket platform offers a simulation of the disadvantaged view before purchase.

Mire and LeBlanc said their tickets have been devalued and are asking for more to be done. They also said they were not contacted by LSU before the 2025 season to relocate their seats.