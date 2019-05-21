Search warrant calls for DNA samples from NBA YoungBoy after firearm bust

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A new search warrant is calling for DNA samples from NBA YoungBoy. The warrant is related to an incident that happened earlier this year in North Carolina.

Back in February, the rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was at a nightclub in Charlotte when police found a gun inside an SUV he'd been in. As a felon, Gaulden is prohibited by law to have firearms. DNA on the gun would confirm that he'd handled it.

It's the latest trouble for the rapper, who is being detained for possibly violating his probation by appearing in a video online while in Miami.

Gaulden is due back in court that incident on June 21.